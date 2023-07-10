Jo Ling Kent Joins CBS News As Senior Business And Technology Correspondent

CBS News has hired Jo Ling Kent to serve as senior business and technology correspondent, based in Los Angeles. Kent joins the network after six years as the business and tech correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, where her reporting earned an Edward R. Murrow Award and three Emmy nominations. She previously covered tech companies and startups as correspondent and podcast host for Fox Business Network, and worked as an investigative and general assignment reporter at NBC Connecticut. She also was a campaign embed reporter for NBC News during the 2012 cycle. Jo Ling Kent Matthew Taplinger/CBS News Neeraj Khemlani,...