Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, July 10 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for a mixed open after a weaker first week of July. The modest weekly losses came after a roaring first half of the year. Earnings start to really roll in this week. Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC) kicks off bank earnings on Friday. 2. The next hurdle for the market: key inflation data. The consumer price index for June is out Wednesday and the producer price index for June is out Thursday. My Sunday column examines sticky...