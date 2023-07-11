Freshippo applies digitisation on new supply chain centre in Shanghai

Freshippo, Alibaba Group's digital intelligence-powered new retail company, has incorporated full automation and digitisation into its retail supply chain with the launch of a new supply chain operations centre in Shanghai. Spanning a total area of nearly one million square feet, the new supply chain centre integrates the processing of agricultural products, research and development into ready-to-eat food, the cold storage of semi-finished food, a centralised kitchen, and cold chain logistics distribution. As the fresh supply hub for Freshippo in Shanghai, the centre covers the whole east China region, including areas such as Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou and Hefei. The centre...