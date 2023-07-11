China signs pact with Solomon Islands to boost cooperation on ‘law enforcement and security matters’

BEIJING (AP) — The Solomon Islands has signed an agreement to boost cooperation with China on “law enforcement and security matters,” in a move likely to raise concerns among the South Pacific island’s traditional partners including Australia, New Zealand and the United States. The agreement, details of which were not immediately released, was contained in a joint statement made public Tuesday following a meeting Monday in Beijing between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. As part of efforts to build a “comprehensive strategic partnership“ the sides agreed to: “Enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security matters....