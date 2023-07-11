Singapore's Temasek reports portfolio value drop, positive on China tech

Published Jul 11, 2023 04:06AM ET 3/3 © Reuters. Temasek's CIO Rohit Sipahimalani speaks during their annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su 2/3 CICHF 0.00% Add to/Remove from Watchlist DBSDY +1.16% Add to/Remove from Watchlist By Yantoultra Ngui and Xinghui Kok SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings on Tuesday posted a 5.2% drop in its net portfolio value to S$382 billion ($284.65 billion) in the financial year that ended in March. The drop in net portfolio value is its first since the 2019 financial year and came amid intensified global market volatility. Temasek's chief...