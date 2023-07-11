Sujan Chinoy writes: New America-India partnership opens up the potential for a multi-polar Asia

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful state visit to the US. The two sides clinched important deals covering a panoply of sectors such as the joint development and deployment of Open Radio Access Networks, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, innovations under the iCET initiative, aero-engine technology for India’s Light Combat Aircraft, establishment of a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, rare earths and minerals security, collaboration in space exploration, the resolution of trade issues and establishment of new consulates. These have far-reaching significance for bilateral relations and for India’s future as an economic and military power in...