Sujan Chinoy writes: New America-India partnership opens up the potential for a multi-polar Asia

July 11, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful state visit to the US. The two sides clinched important deals covering a panoply of sectors such as the joint development and deployment of Open Radio Access Networks, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, innovations under the iCET initiative, aero-engine technology for India’s Light Combat Aircraft, establishment of a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, rare earths and minerals security, collaboration in space exploration, the resolution of trade issues and establishment of new consulates. These have far-reaching significance for bilateral relations and for India’s future as an economic and military power in...
