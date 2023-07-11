China, Solomon Islands sign policing pact in upgrade of ties

[1/3] Flags of Solomon Islands and China flutter near the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo Summary Companies Solomon Islands switched ties from Taiwan to China in 2019 Policing pact among 9 deals reached at Beijing talks Xi cites 'trustworthy friends' in meeting islands' PM BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China and the Solomon Islands on Monday signed a deal on police cooperation as part of an upgrade of their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", four years after the Pacific nation switched ties from Taiwan to China. The police cooperation pact was among nine deals...