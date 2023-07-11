The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Menlo Microsystems Announces Deal to Manufacture the Ideal Switch® in Upstate New York, Commits to Multi-Year Investment of $150 Million to Fully Onshore Production

July 11, 2023
Source: venturebeat.com venturebeat.com
News Snapshot:
With the support of Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the Empire State Development Corp., Menlo Micro will begin producing key components in Tompkins County, N.Y., creating high-paying American jobs Menlo Micro’s multi-year investment plan will help secure its IP, reshore critical operations away from Chinese-owned manufacturing, and consolidate the supply chain of its Ideal Switch® IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 11, 2023– Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch® technology, today announced that it has finalized an asset purchase in Tompkins County, N.Y., which will house the company’s first domestic...
