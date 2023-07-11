Menlo Microsystems Announces Deal to Manufacture the Ideal Switch® in Upstate New York, Commits to Multi-Year Investment of $150 Million to Fully Onshore Production

With the support of Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the Empire State Development Corp., Menlo Micro will begin producing key components in Tompkins County, N.Y., creating high-paying American jobs Menlo Micro’s multi-year investment plan will help secure its IP, reshore critical operations away from Chinese-owned manufacturing, and consolidate the supply chain of its Ideal Switch® IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 11, 2023– Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch® technology, today announced that it has finalized an asset purchase in Tompkins County, N.Y., which will house the company’s first domestic...