US Lawmakers May Change TikTok Ban Bill After its 'Aggressive Lobbying'

U.S. lawmakers are considering making changes to the bill that would give the Biden administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned TikTok — after the company’s “aggressive lobbying.” Democratic Senator Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee who co-sponsored the legislation that would help “ban or prohibit” foreign technology such as TikTok, made the comments to Reuters today. Warner told Reuters that aggressive lobbying by ByteDance-owned TikTok against the legislation “slowed a bit of our momentum” after the “Restrict Act” bill was first introduced in March. Warner says lawmakers now have “a proposal on a series of amendments to...