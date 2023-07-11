Explainer: What's next for Ant after its nearly $1 bln fine?

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - The announcement of a nearly $1 billion fine by Chinese regulators on Ant Group has drawn a line under the fintech giant's woes and given hope to investors that a regulatory crackdown on China's broader technology sector is over. Ant's story so far has been one of a dramatic reversal in fortunes: while its shelved $37 billion IPO in 2020 had valued the company at $315 billion, a share buyback announced on Saturday valued it 75% less at $78.5 billion. Here are some of the key things to look out for with respect to Ant:...