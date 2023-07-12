The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

'Haunted Mansion' Disneyland Resort Premiere Could Become Fan Event if SAG-AFTRA Strike Begins

July 12, 2023
Source: wdwnt.com wdwnt.com
News Snapshot:
If a SAG-AFTRA strike begins this week, the planned “Haunted Mansion” premiere at Disneyland Resort this Saturday could become a fan event, Deadline reports. The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) contract was extended through Wednesday, July 12. If negotiations between the union and studios fall through, actors could be on strike alongside WGA writers. If a SAG-AFTRA strike goes forward, actors cannot do press unless nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Disney is figuring out what the “Haunted Mansion” premiere could look like in this case and is reportedly still considering having a press...
