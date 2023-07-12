Do social media fuel fake news in Switzerland as much as in the US?

Keystone / Christoph Dernbach read aloud pause X Switzerland is better protected against disinformation than countries such as the US. Is this because it has a better system and more circumspect citizens – or simply because fewer troll factories are interested in it? This content was published on July 12, 2023 Benjamin von Wyl Many people obtain information from social media instead of radio, television or newspapers. And many people are concerned that because of this, important news is missed, incorrect information is being spread more widely, and people are cocooned in their own filter bubble, only receiving information that...