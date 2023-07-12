China lashes back at NATO criticism, warns it will protect its rights

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Beijing lashed back at NATO's accusation that China challenges the bloc's interests and security, and opposed any attempt by the military alliance to expand its footprint into the Asia-Pacific region. In a strongly worded communique issued midway into a two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Tuesday, NATO said the People's Republic of China (PRC) challenged its interests, security and values with its "ambitions and coercive policies". "The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy,...