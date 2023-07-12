BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - The German cabinet is to pass its long-promised China strategy on Thursday, two government sources told Reuters, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government last year ordered a review of how Germany interacts with its biggest trade partner. Scholz has repeatedly emphasised "de-risking" Germany's relationship to China, viewed by Berlin as an increasingly assertive competitor and strategic rival, thereby reducing dependencies on the country gradually rather than decoupling from the Chinese market. The strategy was delayed for several months amid policy differences within the three-party coalition, with the Greens, which control the foreign and economy ministries, favouring...