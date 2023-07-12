The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Trial starts for Korean chip exec accused of stealing Samsung secrets for China factory

July 12, 2023
SUWON, South Korea, July 12 (Reuters) - The trial of a South Korean chip executive accused of stealing sensitive information developed by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) began on Wednesday in a case that underscores South Korea's crackdown on industrial espionage. Prosecutors have alleged that Choi Jinseog, a former Samsung Elec executive and a South Korean chip expert, stole sensitive information developed by the world's top memory chipmaker to help his client set up a chip factory in China. The high-profile criminal case against Choi, an award-winning engineer once seen as a star in South Korea's chip industry, highlights Seoul's efforts to...
