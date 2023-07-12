Smart girls don’t marry? Japan rushes to erase stigma for women in science

[1/3] Yuna Kato works with male students at her college club to produce a light human-powered aircraft at the school, at Tokyo University in Tokyo, Japan June 30, 2023, in this screen grab from video. REUTERS/Chris Gallagher TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - A third-year student at one of Japan's top engineering universities, Yuna Kato has her sights set on a career in research but fears it might be short-lived if she has children. Kato says relatives have tried to steer her away from science, technology, engineering and mathematics, on the notion that women in the STEM field are too busy...