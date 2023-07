I get my hands on a lot of phones. In fact, it would not be hyperbole to say I get my hands on all the phones — flagships, at least. Just in 2023 alone, I've reviewed 19 phones, and if we go back over the last 12 months, the number jumps to over 30. And of all the phones I've tested in the past year, I can say the Google Pixel 7 Pro is on the very short list of the best Android phones. I'd say the Pixel 7 Pro is still among my top four phones this year, with...