China issues temporary rules for generative AI services

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - China issued a set of interim measures on Thursday to manage the booming generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry, paving the way for Chinese tech companies to roll out AI services in the country. The Cyberspace Administration of China, which released the set of rules on its website, said that service providers will need to conduct security assessments and perform algorithm filing procedures before product launches. The measures will go into effect on Aug. 15. The success of ChatGPT, a wildly popular chatbot developed by the Microsoft-backed OpenAI (MSFT.O), ignited a generative AI frenzy in...