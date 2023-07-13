Global investors relieved by China tech rebound, but not convinced yet

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Rather than spur a relief rally in China's battered tech sector, the past week's developments at Jack Ma-founded Ant Group have merely reminded global investors of the fickle nature of the country's regulatory policies and the fragility of the sector. The initial market reaction when China announced a $984 million fine for the Alibaba Group (9988.HK) affiliate for violating laws and regulations was one of relief, with many market watchers saying it signalled the end of a multi-year regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector. But technology shares, including offshore-listed American depository receipts (ADRs),...