Chinese cyber spies hack top US officials’ emails

“US government safeguards identified an intrusion in Microsoft’s cloud security, which affected unclassified systems,” National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodges said in a statement on Tuesday to The Washington Post. “Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service. We continue to hold the procurement providers of the US government to a high security threshold.” A senior FBI official said that no classified information was taken and that there was no evidence that the hackers got anywhere except the inboxes. He said the government was not yet attributing the attack to any country or group...