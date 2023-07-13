China's Huawei poised to overcome US ban with return of 5G phones, research firms say

Summary Companies US-sanctioned giant likely to produce 5G chips domestically Chips expected to use Huawei EDA tools and SMIC production Semiconductors could have relatively low yield rate of 50% SHENZHEN, China, July 12 (Reuters) - China's Huawei Technologies is plotting a return to the 5G smartphone industry by the end of this year, according to research firms, signalling a comeback after a U.S. ban on equipment sales decimated its consumer electronics business. Huawei should be able to procure 5G chips domestically using its own advances in semiconductor design tools along with chipmaking from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co (SMIC), three third-party...