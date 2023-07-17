New 'Haunted Mansion' Movie Merchandise at Disneyland Resort

New merchandise inspired by the upcoming “Haunted Mansion” movie is available at Disneyland. While this merch features elements of the ride, some details make it clear they take direct inspiration from the new film. Hatbox Ghost Long-Sleeved Shirt – $44.99 This long-sleeved shirt has tie-dye stripes of gray and white. Jared Leto’s Hatbox Ghost is pictured across the front, with the Haunted Mansion below him. Haunted Mansion Tee – $26.99 This red tie-dye tee features a white image of the Haunted Mansion on the chest, with tree branches stretching out of a shield logo in front of it. The shield...