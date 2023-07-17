Elon Musk is ‘one of the top risks’ for Tesla: Investors blame world's richest man for being distracted

The surging demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has attracted fierce competition from rival automakers, presenting Tesla with its most significant challenge in the next two years. This comes at a time when CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, appears to be preoccupied with a range of high-profile ventures, including social media, space travel and artificial intelligence (AI). This conclusion is drawn from the insights provided by respondents in the recent Markets Live Pulse survey. Among the 630 global contributors to MLIV Pulse, 54% expressed concerns over the intensifying industry competition, recognizing it as a major risk for Tesla. Also,...