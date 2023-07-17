The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Microsoft news recap: Chinese hackers breached email accounts of U.S. Government agencies, Windows 365 consumer edition on the cards, and more

July 17, 2023
Source: onmsft.com onmsft.com
News Snapshot:
Microsoft news recap is a weekly feature highlighting the top Microsoft news stories of the past week. Sit back, grab some coffee, and enjoy the read! Microsoft set to launch affordable Windows 365, revolutionizing cloud computing A Windows 365 subscription that’s more affordable than the existing enterprise version is set to launch in the future, which is predominantly aimed at individuals and families. It would allow people to purchase a Windows 365 subscription and be able to boot into a Windows environment, which could be a game changer as it removes some of the hardware requirements in accessing the latest...
