Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as earnings season ramps up

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is edging higher Monday ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for big U.S. companies are heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in midday trading, coming off its seventh winning week in the last nine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 65 points , or 0.2%, at 34,574, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher. Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Its recovery following the removal of anti-COVID restrictions has fallen...