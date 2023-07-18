Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors brace for next round of corporate earnings

Japan +0.24%. China -0.26%. Hong Kong -1.94%. Trading resumed after Monday's session was suspended due to a typhoon warning, dragged by real estate and technology stocks. Australia -0.26%. Australian weekly consumer confidence survey falls again, to 72. 6 (prior 73.3). The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s July meeting provided no major surprises on the rate outlook. The RBA said it decided to keep rates steady in July because policy was clearly restrictive and there were rising economic risks. India +0.48%. South Korea will hold its first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting with the U.S. today. In the U.S. on...