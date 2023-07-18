UK taps Rolls-Royce to drive nuclear energy

He said he hoped to see final investment decisions on small modular reactors in the next parliament. Asked when he thought they might start producing energy, he said: “probably the 2030s”. The energy secretary will on Tuesday formally launch Great British Nuclear, an arm’s length government body, to oversee development of the new reactors and what he claims will be a nuclear “renaissance”. Mr Shapps will also announce a grant funding package of up to £157 million to help finance the reactors. A long-running attempt to get a new UK fleet of nuclear power stations up and running has been...