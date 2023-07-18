The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

We should have rejoined EU Horizon scheme already, says Sir Patrick Vallance

July 18, 2023
T he UK and the European Union are being damaged by Britain continuing to be outside the European research scheme Horizon, according to a former chief scientific adviser to the Government. Sir Patrick Vallance said “we should have joined it yesterday” when asked about his position on the Horizon research programme. He told the Future of Britain conference, organised by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, that the UK’s continued absence from Horizon was “damaging” both for the country and Brussels. The UK was excluded from the £85 billion scheme in a tit-for-tat retaliation over post-Brexit trading rules for...
