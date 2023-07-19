Energy Sector Rebound: Is Suncor Stock a Buy Today?

Suncor (TSX:SU) used to be the go-to stock in the Canadian energy sector, but the former market leader is out of favour with investors after a string of safety and performance issues in addition to the recent cyber attack. Oil bulls with a contrarian investing style are wondering if Suncor is now oversold and a good stock to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Oil market outlook West Texas Intermediate oil trades for close to US$74 per barrel at the time of writing. This is off the 2023 trading low of around...