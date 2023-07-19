The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger nearly clear of obstacles but future for gamers remains unclear

July 19, 2023
Microsoft has cleared nearly all of the major obstacles in its path to securing the biggest acquisition in gaming history but, for gamers, the future remains unclear. The technology giant is nearly at the finish line of its protracted bid to take over Activision Blizzard, the hit video game developer, for $69bn (£52.9bn). But after 19 months of fevered back-and-forth with regulators, governments and competitors since it first announced plans to buy the developer, Microsoft now has to stop and wait while the UK's competition regulator reviews its amended offer. Earlier this week, a London tribunal formally paused Microsoft's appeal...
