The iPhone 16 Pro Max camera might finally challenge Samsung in one key area

Next year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly be Apple’s largest iPhone yet , and a new rumor suggests that some of that extra space will be taken up by a new super-telephoto periscope camera. The rumor comes from Digital Chat Station , a tipster notable for accurate tips on both Apple and Android third-party manufacturer hardware, on Chinese social networking site Weibo, and backs up an earlier report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in which he claimed that Apple would be updating the iPhone Pro sizes in 2024, with camera upgrades being on the table. The iPhone 16 Pro is...