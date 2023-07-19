U.S. blacklists two firms that built Meta, iOS and Android spyware

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland on May 25th, 2022. The Commerce Department blacklisted two European cyber firms that build spyware software, the Commerce Department announced Tuesday, including technology hawked by both firms that was used to surveil Meta users and reportedly at least one Meta employee. The software exploited vulnerabilities in Android and iOS software and deployed hundreds of spoof Meta accounts to surveil activists, politicians and journalists around the world. The firms — Intellexa and Cytrox — were described jointly as traffickers of "exploits used to gain access to information systems, threatening the...