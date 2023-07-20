New 'gigafactory' using lithium mined in Cornwall sparks mining revolution hope

There are new hopes for Cornwall's lithium revolution as a 'gigafactory' has been announced - and it will be built nearby. Two of the UK's leading lithium extraction firms have welcomed the news that a new gigafactory is to be built in Somerset, saying they're more than ready to power it up. Tata, the owners of Jaguar Land Rover have unveiled plans today (Wednesday, July 19) to build its flagship electric car battery factory in the UK. The new gigafactory plant in Somerset is expected to create 4,000 UK jobs and thousands more in the wider supply chain. Tata said...