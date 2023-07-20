The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Algeria, China sign 19 agreements during Tebboune's visit, including energy, technology

July 20, 2023
Source: al-monitor.com al-monitor.com
News Snapshot:
July 19, 2023 Algiers and Beijing signed 19 cooperation agreements on Tuesday during Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s official visit to China where he met with his counterpart, Xi Jinping. Tebboune arrived in Beijing on Monday for a state visit, where he was accompanied by an entourage of ministers and businessmen. Among the delegation were Algeria’s foreign, finance, energy, housing and trade ministers. Xi received Tebboune and his delegation at Beijing's Great Hall of the People to discuss bilateral relations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the agreements were in sectors including aerospace, agriculture, energy, railway transportation, science and technology. There were...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter