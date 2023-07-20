The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Canada recruits high-skilled foreigners in US and gets 10,000 applications

July 20, 2023
The Canadian government is recruiting high-skilled foreigners working in the United States to move to Canada instead – and the program has been so successful that it met its target of 10,000 applicants in just two days. Canada this week launched a special work permit for foreign workers who already have obtained an H-1B visa in the US, who number nearly 600,000 and come mostly from India and China. The program’s 10,000 quota was filled in the first two days of the week, a spokesman for Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Wednesday. “We even had a whole campaign to...
