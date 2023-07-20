TikTok is now single biggest source of news for teenagers in UK

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox TikTok is now the most used single source of news across all platforms for teenagers in the UK, new research from Ofcom has found. The regulator’s News Consumption In The UK 2022/23 report found TikTok is the favoured single news source among 12 to 15-year-olds. TikTok is most popular with young people and used by 28% of teenagers, followed by YouTube and Instagram, both at 25%, according to the...