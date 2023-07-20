The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China's Washington envoy warns of retaliation against further curbs imposed on chip sector

July 20, 2023
China’s ambassador to Washington Xie Feng said that China is not seeking a trade or tech war, but warned of responses if the United States further impose restrictions on its chip sector. Highlighting the existing U.S. prohibitions on Chinese imports of equipment to make advanced chips, Xie while addressing the Aspen Security Forum said that China did not shy away from competition, but the way it was defined by the United States was not fair. “This is like … restricting the other side to wear outdated swimwear in a swimming contest, while you (are) wearing a Speedo,” he said. Xie...
