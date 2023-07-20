China's Washington envoy warns of retaliation against further curbs imposed on chip sector

China’s ambassador to Washington Xie Feng said that China is not seeking a trade or tech war, but warned of responses if the United States further impose restrictions on its chip sector. Highlighting the existing U.S. prohibitions on Chinese imports of equipment to make advanced chips, Xie while addressing the Aspen Security Forum said that China did not shy away from competition, but the way it was defined by the United States was not fair. “This is like … restricting the other side to wear outdated swimwear in a swimming contest, while you (are) wearing a Speedo,” he said. Xie...