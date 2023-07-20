RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended himself Thursday against accusations that he traffics in racist and hateful online conspiracy theories, testifying at a House hearing on government censorship despite requests from outside groups to disinvite the Democratic presidential candidate after his recent antisemitic remarks. The Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is amplifying GOP claims that conservatives and others are being unfairly targeted by technology companies that routinely work with the government to try to stem the spread of disinformation online. In opening remarks, Kennedy invoked his famous family’s legacy in decrying the complaints...