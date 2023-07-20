RFK Jr. testifies at a House hearing over online censorship as the GOP elevates Biden's rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans claimed government censorship of online speech at a public hearing Thursday, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying despite requests from outside groups to disinvite the Democratic presidential candidate after his recent antisemitic remarks. The Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is amplifying GOP claims that conservatives and others are being unfairly targeted by technology companies that routinely work with the government to try to stem the spread of disinformation online. In opening remarks, the panel's chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, cited what he portrayed as examples of censorship, including a White...