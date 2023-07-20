How do Kemi Badenoch’s Brexit boasts stack up?

Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images Last weekend the Business and Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, announced the UK would join the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). This would grant the UK better trade access to 11 different nations including Japan and Canada, which boast a combined population of 500 million and account for 13 per cent of global GDP. Despite this being the largest trade agreement since Brexit, there are questions over what contribution it will make to the UK economy. Badenoch’s critics focus on one figure in particular: 0.08 per cent, the predicted...