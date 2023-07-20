How to buy Tesla shares (TSLA)

T esla Inc (TSLA) - Quarterly Update: 20 July 2023 Tesla Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases and sells fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems as well as offering services related to its products. The company produces and sells the Model Y, Model 3, Model X, Model S, Cybertruck, Tesla Semi and Tesla Roadster vehicles. It also installs and maintains energy systems, sells solar electricity, and offers energy products for generation, storage and consumption. Tesla markets and sells vehicles to consumers through a network of company-owned stores and showrooms. The company has manufacturing facilities in the US, Germany...