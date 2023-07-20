EYE SPY Android owners urged to delete two Chinese spyware apps that could be lurking in your device TODAY ANDROID owners have been urged to delete two Chinese spyware apps that could be lurking in your device. Anyone with the apps 'File Recovery & Data Recovery' and 'File Manager' are being told to remove them manually as they are scraping personal information. 3 Android owners have been urged to delete two Chinese spyware apps Credit: Getty 3 File Recovery & Data Recovery is one app that experts advise to remove These apps engage in deceptive behaviour and secretly send sensitive...