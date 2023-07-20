How AI is transforming Huawei research in Ireland

Huawei’s Kevin McDonnell explains how the tech giant is setting industry standards through automation and AI breakthroughs from its research centre in Ireland. When you cast a wide net as a multinational technology company, aiming to capture markets across telecommunications, consumer electronics and sustainability, then research and development need to be top of your agenda to stay ahead of the curve. And that is exactly what Huawei has been doing. Headquartered in Shenzhen, a sprawling metropolis in southern China, Huawei is one of the world’s leading makers of communications equipment, and a strong regional player in the consumer electronics space....