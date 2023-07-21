A second Trump administration readies for power

The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

July 21, 2023
Source: afr.com afr.com
News Snapshot:
Bannon mentions the National Security Council as an example of the staffing problems the Trump administration faced. It struggled to come up with half the necessary number of political appointees, he says. They were an odd mixture of people such as Michael Anton, a corporate PR man and apocalyptic political commentator, and old foreign-policy hands who turned out to be queasy about Trump’s courting of North Korea’s dictator and his hostility to American allies. What was true of the NSC applies to other agencies, too. “You have got to hit the beach with three or four thousand guys,” Bannon says....
