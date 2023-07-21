Singapore has the busyness of a big city but less stressful than others

Jennifer Greene’s wanderlust started early. At 17, having just completed her Leaving Cert, she convinced her parents to let her go to China for the summer to teach English. Since then, she has continued to travel widely, backpacking around the world at age 23 and subsequently around Central America solo. She also spent time as a volunteer in a favela in São Paulo in Brazil. Greene didn’t spend long in her native Mayo when she returned from China, heading first to Dublin to study psychology, initially at UCD and then at the University of Ulster, before moving to the UK...