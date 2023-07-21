Asia markets mixed as Japan's inflation rises slightly in June

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as investors digested Japan's consumer price index figures for June. The country's core inflation rate - which strips out costs of fresh food - came in at 3.3%, in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters, official data showed. This is slightly higher than May's figure of 3.2%, and also above the Bank of Japan's 2% target. The country's headline inflation rate also came in at 3.3% in June, up from May's figure of 3.2%. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.57% to end at 32,304.25, but the Topix was marginally up as the inflation...