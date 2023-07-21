BT embraces small satellites to plug internet black spots around the UK

T he UK’s space ambitions are really heating up and this means we could soon see a lot of smarter new consumer services powered by satellite data and super-fast, almost instantaneous internet speeds in the next few years. In fact, sometimes when you try to upload videos at a music festival like Glastonbury or stream TV shows to watch from your tent, you might already be on a satellite internet connection without knowing it. On Wednesday, the Government announced it was putting space at the top of its agenda, reinstating the National Space Council and launching a new national space...