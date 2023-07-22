Pressured by Biden, AI companies agree to guardrails on new tools

Written by Michael D. Shear, Cecilia Kang and David E. Sanger Seven leading AI companies in the United States have agreed to voluntary safeguards on the technology’s development, the White House announced Friday, pledging to manage the risks of the new tools even as they compete over the potential of artificial intelligence. The seven companies — Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI — formally announced their commitment to new standards in the areas of safety, security and trust at a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon. “We must be cleareyed and vigilant...