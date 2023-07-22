The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

One of Wall Street's favorite chipmakers has seen its value tumble as worker shortages and delays dent investor hype

July 22, 2023
An aerial view of a 12-inch wafer fabrication plant owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Fang DongxuFeature China/Future Publishing/Getty Images Taiwan Semiconductor is facing business snags that are weighing on its earnings and stock. The chipmaker giant just reported negative revenue for the first time in four years. It's also facing delays and difficulty in attracting enough specialist workers. The world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, just saw its revenue drop for the first time in four years. The company said Thursday that second-quarter revenue declined nearly 10%...
