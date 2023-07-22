Danielle Smith’s stroll with a donair shows she understands the power of optics

Open this photo in gallery: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shares the government's vision for the Alberta economy at a luncheon hosted by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce on July 20.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press In this summer of extreme heat, forest fires and labour unrest, Albertans will forever recall the striking image of their Premier strolling with a donair. Well, strolling with a person in a donair costume, that is. The mascot-like getup came out of the shadows of a dusty storage site thanks to reporting from AB Today’s Catherine Griwkowsky, who regularly keeps tabs on the weird world of Alberta...